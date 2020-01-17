Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ola Mae Thompson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ola Mae (Clark) Thompson answered the call of her heavenly father on January 9th, 2020. She was the third of eight children, born on May 18, 1936 in Linden, AL of the late Mary Ann (Johnson) Clark and Charlie Clark Sr. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Samuel C. Thompson, beloved brothers and sister, Charles Clark, Joe Hunter Clark, Lauro Clark and Erma Cade. Her two sisters survived her: MaryAnn Clark, Lois Cooper and her brother McArthur Clark. Ola Thompson was a sweet and generous person who was beloved by everyone who knew her. Ola was survived by her children and their spouses: Gregory and Lois Clark, Lebanon PA, Lawanda and Melvin Williams, Gardner KS, Keevan Thompson and Kathleen Barreto, Sacramento CA, Dominic and Misun Thompson, Sacramento CA. Ola had three grandchildren and two great grandchildren, DeAndre Clark, Lebanon PA, Breeana and Mia Thompson, Sacramento CA, Eliana and Elliott Clark, Lebanon PA. Ola is a college graduate from a local college in Mobile Ala. She used her education to raise her family and to provide guidance to her children. Raising a family came natural to Ola. She loved baby sitting, watching her grandchildren play sports, and shopping for them. Her favorite hobbies were cooking, and playing board games with her grandchildren. Ola worked at a local Sacramento nursery for fifteen years and was a valued asset to the company. She continued her gardening skills in her own back yard. Ola was blessed to have had a life filled with family memories of joy. Her life has played a significant role in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Ola will be missed but not forgotten and her legacy will go on through her family.

