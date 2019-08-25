Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ole Olsson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ole Olsson, M.D., born February 17,1948 in Copenhagen, Denmark, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home in El Dorado Hills, California, on August 13, 2019. He is survived and greatly missed by his loving partner, Linda; his daughter, Michelle; his son, Eric; his brother, Peer; and his sister, Ulla. He is also greatly missed by Linda's children Derek (Tierney), and Devon (Michael), as well as many cousins and extended family and friends. Dr. Olsson immigrated from Denmark to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in the late 1970s to do his medical residency. He remained in the United States thereafter, establishing his obstetrics and gynecology practice at Kaiser-Permanente in Roseville and Sacramento, California. Over the course of the next 33 years, he brought over 5,000 babies into the world, retiring in 2010. He was beloved by patients and colleagues alike. He was also an associate clinical professor at UC Davis; his proudest accomplishment was teaching and mentoring other doctors. He became a U.S. citizen in June 2016. Ole and Linda were members of the Serrano Country Club and the Porsche Club of America. After his retirement, they enjoyed living part time in both Incline Village, Nevada, and Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico, as well as traveling far and wide. They also often entertained family and friends at their homes. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Hospice Foundation of America at

