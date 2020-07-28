Olga Elich

Olga Santiago Cabrera Elich, 84, of Upper Lake, California and Davis, California passed away peacefully in Davis, CA on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She had been a resident of both Upper Lake, CA. from 1963, and of Davis, CA. since 1975. Olga was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico in 1936. She came to California for more opportunity and to continue her schooling when she was 16 years old to live with family in San Francisco, CA. She met John C. Elich in San Jose, CA and married him in 1957. They were married for 52 years until John predeceased her in August 2009. Olga was a full-time homemaker in support of their 60-acre pear ranch in Upper Lake, CA since 1963 and was active in the daily management of their rental properties in Davis since 1975. Olga and John retired from farming in 1996. Olga enjoyed RV traveling, handmade crafts, and organic gardening. A love of mom's was travel to the ocean in the RV with John. They had countless adventures together which were a source of great joy in their long marriage. Olga was passionate about natural foods even back in the 60's and cooked many unforgettable meals. She would energetically tend her flower and vegetable gardens late into the summer evenings. John was always by her side. Olga was fluent in both Spanish and English, written and verbal. She dedicated many hours to teaching her children to speak and understand Spanish. Olga inspired her children to preserve the ranch for future generations and to respect the wildlife that still abounds and is enjoyed on the family ranch in Upper Lake. Olga is survived by her son, John C. Elich Jr; daughter Diane Elich (Darell) Lawver; and grandsons Daniel and David Lawver. Funeral services for Olga are private.



