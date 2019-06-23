Olive Lea (nee McGinness) Horrell (April 6, 1918-April 19, 2019), will be memorialized on June 30 th at 2:00 P.M. at the Unitarian-Universalist Church, 547 Mendocino Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA. 95401. Born in Ballantine, MT, in a home with no electricity or radio, she moved to Sacramento as a teenager. A 1940 graduate of U.C. Berkeley (B.A., Economics), Olive made significant contributions to numerous community organizations in Sacramento and Santa Rosa. Much of her working career was with the California Legislature and as the first legislative liaison for the California Department of Aging. In her later years, Olive undertook foreign and wilderness travel, including a 35- day hiking trip supporting 1978's All Women Expedition to Annapurna, Nepal, the first all-women's climbing expedition to an 8,000-meter Himalayan peak. In her 70s and 80s, she worked as a ranger in the Sierra and in the Wind River Range in Wyoming. At the age of 97, Olive won a prestigious VIP tour of Google headquarters arranged by Gift of a Lifetime, a Colorado non-profit. Olive, who relied on the Internet to keep current with friends, wanted a glimpse of the technology of the future. Preceded in death by her husband, Rich Horrell, she is survived by two children, Jean Horrell of Santa Rosa and John Horrell of Sonoma County, three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Unitarian Church of Santa Rosa, the League of Women Voters, and the ACLU are welcomed.

