Olivia Massetti (Andreola) June 3, 1947-December 30, 2019 A victory can be achieved even without a win. Though Olivia passed away after a brave battle with cancer, she leaves behind grace and light that will guide us. She was at home, peaceful, and surrounded by her family. A new star now shines bright in the night sky. Born to Josephine and Anthony Andreola, Olivia was a lifelong Sacramentan, raised in midtown. She attended St. Francis Elementary School and graduated from St. Francis High School in 1965. She loved school, playing piano, cheerleading, and social events. In 1968, she met John Massetti of Madera, California through a family friend. The two enjoyed each other and were married on May 10, 1969 on the brink of the Summer Of Love. John and Olivia raised three children, Tom, Christina, and Gianna. Family was Olivia's priority and she established a culture of honesty, compassion, and perseverance. She was a careful planner and was prepared to provide each of her children with a car when they turned 16, underwrite extracurricular activities, and post-secondary support. Her values of service and selflessness inspired her children to become a Teacher, a School Counselor, and a United States Marine. In her professional life, Olivia worked for her parish then spent the majority of her career working for the school district. Everything she did was high quality and she loved working with students, families, and colleagues. Olivia was an avid reader, a shockingly good Jeopardy contestant ("How did she know that?"), expert seamstress, theater goer/critic, crossword puzzle whiz, and world traveler. Adventures with her sister, Angela, were among the highlights of her last decade. Angela and Olivia immersed themselves in history during their trips to Savannah, Georgia, and St. Augustine, Florida. They soaked up the beauty of Spain, Greece, England, and Paris her favorite destination "where the air is different". Olivia spoke passionately about her travels and had a great appreciation for history and different cultures. Olivia is survived by her husband of 50 years, John, who she loved and admired, her children Tom (Melina), Christina (Marc), and Gianna (James). She will also live on through her grandchildren, "The Magnificent Seven" as she called themEmma, Cheyenne, Thomas, John, Jacob, Eva, and Ben. Her sister and brother, Angela and Paul, will also carry on a reminder of the graceful, kind, and funny person that she was. Throughout her illness, Olivia exuded grace, strength, and authenticity. We are eternally grateful for the individuals at Mercy San Juan Medical Center who showed the utmost dignity and respect, especially during her final days. A service will be held, please contact the family for details. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the 11-99 Foundation. "Love begins at home, and it is not how much we do, but how much love we put in the action that we do. If you want to bring happiness to the whole world, go home and love your family."-Mother Teresa

