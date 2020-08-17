1/1
Olivia (Venegas) Pellish
Olivia (Venegas) Pellish, originally of Roseville, passed away at the age of 75 on the evening of August 9th, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudy and Lucy Venegas and her husband Thomas Pellish. She is survived by her daughters Tammy Wilson, Terri King and Tracy Pellish, as well as her 5 grandchildren, her brother and sister, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Olivia loved to garden and spend time with her family and showed a remarkable amount of strength and determination throughout her final years. Funeral arrangements will be made at a later date.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 17, 2020.
