Olivia Rose Hernandez, 80, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020. She was born in Sacramento, California, to Loretto and Sabina Ayala on August 30, 1939. She is survived by her husband Jose Luis Hernandez and two daughters Federica (Robert) and Melinda (Ivan); three grandchildren Rachel, Ryan, and Natalya; siblings Gabriel Ayala, Sylvia Basquez, Vivian (Michael), Roseanne (Miguel), and Veronica. Also survived by many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Olivia was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a well-recognized and highly respected teacher in the Elk Grove Unified School District for 36 years. The family wishes to extend gratitude to the many selfless care givers of Revere Court who cared for her in her last year. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.



