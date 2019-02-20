Ollie Mae Nicodemus died peacefully at home on Friday, February 8, 2019 in Anthem, Arizona. She was 95-years-old, born on August 31, 1923 in New Mexico, the daughter of Robert and Bertha Little. She was deeply involved in sharing the love of Christ with all she met and especially enjoyed teaching God's Word through music and worship, writing many songs and poems. She is survived by her sister, Naomi Ramos; her four children, Lynne, Sharon, Stephen and Eileen; two grandchildren, Chipper (Daniel) and Michael; and one great granddaughter, Charlee Jade. A memorial service will be held for her on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 1 PM at Lambert Funeral Home 400 Douglas Blvd., Roseville, CA 95678 (916)783-0474.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ollie Mae Nicodemus.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 20, 2019