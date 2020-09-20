Ollie Mae Smith passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 in Sacramento, California at the age of 90. She was born in Sweetwater, Texas in 1929. Ollie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Virgil Eugene Smith in 2017. They were married for 65 years, with three daughters. Evangelist Missionary Ollie M. Smith was a faithful servant to God, who loved people. She served in the Church of God in Christ Inc. local, district and state Ministries, and was a community advocate for over 65 years. Mrs. Ollie Smith was also a California State University Master of Arts in Education Honors Graduate acquired on March 7, 1983, She also acquired her Administrative Service Credential in Education, and received her Early Childhood Development Credential. Afterwards, Ollie began her second career goal, working with the Unified School District,as an Elementary School Teacher. She was eventually promoted to Early Childhood Development Center Director, later, to an Elementary School Principal position. Ollie's first career began as an Administrator for the Department of Motor Vehicle. In the year 2000, Ollie retired from her professional career to become her husband, Virgil's full-time dedicated Caregiver until his death. Ollie Mae Smith lived her life to the fullest! She leaves to celebrate her love in life and memory, three living siblings,a younger brother, and two ,younger sisters. Three daughters: Donna L. Fontenot, Rita M. Thomas and Gwendel K. Rodriguez. Nine grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and one great great grandson. Four Spiritual sons,and a host of other family members, her spiritual church family, friends, students, alumni, colleagues,and community,who will hold her loving memories dear in our hearts. Ollie Mae Smith's Celebration In Life and Transition Service will take place at the Greater Gospel Center Church, Pastor Cortland Younger, 7111 Woodbine, Sacramento,Ca., Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11:00 am. (This is a social distancing, and face mask compliance event, which can also be viewed on Facebook)



