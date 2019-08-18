Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ona E. Wilsey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ona E. Wilsey, age 89, passed away peacefully in her home on August 7th, 2019 in Carmichael, CA. Born in San Francisco, CA on November 1st, 1929. Loving wife of the late Donald B. Wilsey, and mother of the late James Wilsey. She is survived by her sons Michael and Bryan Wilsey. Adoring grandmother of Douglas (Liz), Morgan and Bryan Jr. Loving great-grandmother of Lauren, Nathan and Emily. Ona took pride in being a Navy wife and raised three children while her husband served our Country. After receiving her Bachelor's Degree, she began a 30 year teaching career in early childhood education at the San Juan Unified School District. Ona later started The Happy Owl preschool in her home, where she helped many children prepare for elementary school. She was a proud community volunteer for Little League, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and OLA Catholic Church where she was the president of the Lady's Council. She also volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul well into her retirement. In her later years, she became a well known cookie baker and co-founder of the OK Cookie Company with her best friend. Ona loved and enjoyed her family and her numerous friends. Each and every one of them were dear to her heart. Services will be held Friday August 23rd 11am at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Carmichael, CA.

