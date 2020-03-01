Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Opal Nadine Spatz. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Sierra Hills Mortuary 5757 Greenback Lane Sacramento , CA 95841 (916)-732-2020 Send Flowers Obituary

Born October 31, 1925, in Lebo, Kansas. Passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020, at age 94 in Roseville, CA. Opal married her husband LaRon D. Spatz (deceased July 2010) in July 1955, living with him in various states while LaRon served in the USAir Force. Beloved mother of Rhonda Darnell (husband Dennis) of Roseville and Pam Hall (husband Russ) of Citrus Heights. Grandmother to Brandon Darnell, Chelsea Anderson, Breanna Hall and Matthew Hall. Preceded in death by her 3 brothers, Earl, Ken and Vernon. In her younger years, Opal worked in the "Flitter Department" of Hallmark Cards, applying glitter and other embellishments to cards. She loved the job and spoke of it often. After marriage, she became a full-time homemaker in addition to being a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed helping out with Rhonda and Pam's school activities, especially when they were Bandettes (tall flag carriers/performers) in the Highlands High School marching band. One key contribution Opal made was helping to sew the beautiful reversible blue and red capes the Bandettes wore in band competitions and at Highlands HS football games. She was very proud of her daughters' accomplishments both during and beyond their school years. After her children left home, Opal took up the hobby of painting and created many beautiful works of art at her weekly watercolor classes at the North Highlands Community Center. She also joined "Harmonicoots," a weekly Roseville harmonica club that traveled to various local community events to perform and also participated in yearly shows. She loved playing her harmonica, even as she approached the last few years of her life, and her favorite song to play was Red Wing. Those lucky enough to know Opal would no doubt describe her as kind, friendly, and always willing to lend a hand whenever someone needed her help or support. Family and friends are welcome to attend her graveside services on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at East Lawn Sierra Hills, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento.

