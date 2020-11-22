1/1
Orin Stimers
1930 - 2020
June 15, 1930 - August 2, 2020
Placerville, California - Orin Stimers was born on the family dairy ranch in south of Cedarville on June 15, 1930 and passed on August 2, 2020 at his home in Placerville, CA. He attended a one room school, then attended school in Cedarville until the family moved to Sacramento when Orin was in eighth grade. As a teenager, he often returned to Cedarville in the summer to work on ranches, driving farm equipment starting at age thirteen.
Orin attended Sacramento High School, and received BA and MA degrees from Sacramento State College, now California State University, Sacramento. He taught elementary school in Clarksburg, CA and in the San Juan School District. He was a dedicated music teacher in the San Juan School District and taught himself how to play most instruments so that he could teach them to his students.
After retirement, Orin was an active participant in a senior softball league until he could no longer play because of his health. He was a valued player due to his swift running skills. He loved baseball and was an avid San Francisco Giants fan.
Orin is proceeded in death by his parents, Floyd and Mina Stimers and his brother, Floyd Duane Stimers. He is survived by his wife, Marie; his children, Jerry and Carolyn; two grandchildren; and two sisters, Ferne Henderson and Faye Bundesen Christensen (Roy).
A family memorial service will be held at a later date.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 22, 2020.
