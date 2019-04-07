Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Orval Ray Neatherry Jr.. View Sign

Orval Ray Neatherry, Jr., aged 77, died on February 28, 2019 at Mercy San Juan Hospital in Carmichael, CA after suffering a heart attack. Family was by his side. Orval was born on February 4, 1942 in Carthage, MO to Orval Ray Neatherry, Sr. and Alice Marie (Everitt) Neatherry. Shortly thereafter, his mother returned to work at the Kaiser Shipyards, bringing Orval and his older sister Nettie to Richmond, CA. When his father returned from active duty (World War II), the family eventually moved to Southern California where Orval grew up and graduated from Franklin High School in Highland Park. Orval was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Nettie Mae (Neatherry) Clifford, his brother-in-law Jerry Clifford,and his wife Janice (Goodwill) Neatherry. He is survived by his nephew Patrick Clifford, his wife Therese and their son Jordan; step-son Mike Pettinato, his wife Debbie and their sons Michael and Matthew; step-son Jason Pettinato, and his children Sara and Nick, and their mother Megan; and sister-in-law Lisa Goodwill. Orval had a strong work ethic, but it was balanced by a just as strong desire to play. He always found a way to accommodate both, whether it was surfing with friends in Southern California, Mexico and Hawaii; snow skiing in the Alps while stationed in Heidelberg, Germany during his Army tour of duty, in South America thanks to trip opportunities while working at TWA at Los Angeles International Airport, in Aspen, CO while learning about/working in the restaurant industry; or windsurfing in Hawaii and Rio Vista. While in Sacramento, Orval became a realtor and began to purchase, renovate and sell/rent out houses long before "flipping homes" became a national obsession. It was during the time he worked for Cook Realty that he met the love of his life, Janice. They married in 1987 Orval saying to Janice, "Come on kid, I'll teach you how to play." Through almost 30 years of marriage they did just that working at careers they enjoyed and traveling extensively in Europe and living for 15 years in Kihei, Maui, HI. They returned to Sacramento in 2004 to be near family. Orval was diagnosed with dementia in 2016 and after Janice's death in 2017, life became harder and the disease-caused decline became more rapid. While his family grieves his loss, we also rejoice that he has been released from this awful disease. We love and miss you. Bon Voyage and Aloha.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 7, 2019

