Service Information Eversole Mortuary 141 Low Gap Rd Ukiah , CA 95482 (707)-462-2206

Oscar Hilario Delferriel was born on October 12, 1941 in Oranjestad, Aruba, living in Puerto Rico and passing on December 19, 2019 in Lakeport, California. He put up a great fight with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's, setting an example on how to make the best of all trials the Lord presented to him. He is survived by his wife, Lynn Hake Delferriel of Lakeport, sister Greta Sanchez (Hiran) Sacramento, daughters Maria Milagro Ortiz (Jay), Myrna Nelson (Joseph), both of Sacramento, step children Kevin Large (Liz) Bend, Oregon, Victoria Large (Pedro) of Lakeport and grandchildren Rocio Lefebre (Alex), Rebecca Anderson and Brian Alexander all of Sacramento, Sereana Johnston, Haylee Walters and Pedro Mendoza, Jr all of Lakeport, nephews Hiran Sanchez, Jr. (Roxane) and Fidel Sanchez (Mary), both of Sacramento. Predeceased are his parents Juan Pio Delferriel and Adelinda Lacle Delferriel. He was very active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Lakeport. His smile welcomed everyone on each Sunday morning as he handed out the programs. His passions were his Cessna 172 which he was learning to fly and working on tractors, vehicles, anything automotive. Oscar worked for San Juan School District, PG&E, Sacramento Sanitation, as a heavy-duty mechanic making many friends along the way. He is a member of the International Order of Odd Fellows belonging to numerous lodges. He has held many offices such as Noble Grand, Chief Patriarch and Department Commander (military branch), for the State of California and International Color Bearer, Aide to the General Commanding, Banneret General, Inspector General and District Deputy Sovereign Grand Master to Mexico for ten years. He retired with the rank of Major General. While in the Odd Fellows he was able to present a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown, which meant the world to him. Making friends all over the world. He was a good ambassador. He was also a participant in research for Alzheimer's, which is trying to find a cure. He was loved and will be missed by many. There will be a Celebration of Life late February in Lakeport, California. Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

