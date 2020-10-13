Oscar Luis Pacheco Sr
October 11, 2020
Woodland, California - At his home in Woodland, California, Oscar Pacheco Sr. died on October 11, 2020. He was 66. Oscar was a leader, athlete, husband, dad, grandpa, friend, brother, and lineman. A real force of nature.
Oscar battled pancreatic cancer with profound courage for more than four years. He is survived by his wife (Karen), five children (Oscar Jr. and Celia, Maureen and Nate, and Maxx), two granddaughters (Celise & Annabelle), and numerous other family members and friends. He was unbreakable.
No memorial service is planned at this time. For a deeper reflection on Oscar's life and legacy, visit www.inmemoryofoscar.com
.