Oswaldo Portillo

Oswaldo "Ozzie" Portillo, age 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at his daughter's home in Sacramento. He was born January 27, 1932 in Santa Ana, El Salvador. He immigrated to San Francisco with his mother and sister when he was 12 years old. He got his first job with a paper route, and often enjoyed taking swims in the Bay at the Pier with his cousin Ed. He was a graduate of Mission High School. Ozzie had a genuine passion for soccer whether playing with his friends at fields in Golden Gate Park, or attending live matches at Kesar and Balboa Stadiums. He played guitar, was an accomplished salsa dancer and loved animals. He worked for Schlage Lock Company, for 45 years, as a machinist. He was a devoted son, husband and father. He is survived by his daughters Diana and Sylvia. Family, friends and others whose lives Ozzie touched are invited to visit DRISCOLLS VALENCIA ST. SERRA MORTUARY, 1465 Valencia Street, San Francisco, Wed. & Thurs. Sept. 2-3 between 12-4pm. Rosary at 2pm Sept. 2nd. Funeral Services will be held at HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC CEMETERY 1500 Mission Road, Colma, Friday, Sept. 4th at 11:30 am.



