Otho Jackson Mintz, III, 84, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Kaiser Sacramento Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kimmie. Born in Hopewell, Virginia, he was the son of Otho J. Mintz, Jr. and Virginia Kathleen (Adams) Mintz. He attended Mount Vernon High School in Alexandria, Virginia. Retiring in 1975 after serving 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, he and his family moved to California where he worked at McClellan Air Force Base until retiring in 1997-98. Jack was very active in the Citrus Heights community, volunteering with the police department, the American Red Cross, Rotary Club, and American Legion Post 0637. He also loved photography and was a contributing photographer for the Citrus Heights Sentinel. He often took for the American Legion, and documented cemetery headstones and markers for Mount Vernon Memorial Park. He belonged to several computer clubs, as well as a group of Alumni of Mount Vernon High School living in California. He thrived on helping others and enjoyed working on a number of campaigns for Sue Frost. Jack is survived by sons Michael Jackson Mintz (Patti) of Tallahassee, Florida, and Howard Ray Mintz of Sacramento, CA, and two sisters, Marian Whitman and Doris Mintz of Orlando, FL. He has three grandchildren, Nick Mintz (Roxanne) of Nashville, GA; Brandie (MIntz) Griner (Stephen) of Nashville, GA; Jacob Mintz (Rebecca). He also has a grandson by marriage, Jimmy Reeves (Christy) of Waddy, Kentucky. Also, he is survived by nine great grandchildren, five nieces and one nephew. Per Jack's request, there will be no viewing or funeral service. Interment will be at Mount Vernon Memorial Park and Mortuary, Fair Oaks, California. Memorial donations may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation or Alzheimer's Organization.



