Otis Deloney
Otis Deloney was born 08/20/1945 in Madera, California to Jessie and Bammer Deloney. They moved to Sacramento, California where he graduated from Grant Union High School with many awards/trophies in gymnastics, football and track. He served in the US Navy for seven years. He passed at home May 26, 2020. Viewing will be held at Morgan Jones May 5th, 12 noon to 3pm. Burial will be private. He will be greatly missed.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 5, 2020.
