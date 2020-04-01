P. Haines Ely, MD, born September 19, 1945, passed away peacefully at his home in Fair Oaks, CA on March 9, 2020. Haines was a beloved dermatologist in Grass Valley and VA Mather in Sacramento and a clinical professor of Dermatology at UC Davis for over 40 years. He was a longtime DJ at KVMR, hosting a monthly blues show and "The Earth Mysteries Show" since 1986. We will celebrate Haines with live music and friends this summer in Nevada City, CA. Please visit hainesely.com to learn more about the one and only Haines Ely, to share your fondest memories, and for event details as they develop.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 1, 2020