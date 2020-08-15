Pablo Contreras, age 84, passed away August 10, 2020, at his home in Citrus Heights CA, with his family at his side. His passing was due to congestive heart failure. He was born in Brownsville Texas on September 23, 1935. He was the youngest of 9 children, of parents Felipe and Etter Contreras. Survived by his sister Rebecca Contreras of Texas. Preceded in death by siblings John Contreras, Henry Contreras, Esther Dandridge, Ruth Cortez, Mary Ortiz, Andrew Contrers and Rachel Putzel. He was preceded in death, by the love of his life, Irma Contreras (1941-2013). They were married for 54 years. He was also preceded in death by his much beloved son Paul David Contreras(1966-1993). He is survived by his daughter Mary Alice Baynard, of Auburn, CA and daughter Corinne E Bartley, of Citrus Heights CA. As well as grandson Colin Clayton Bartley and granddaughter Cleopatra Bartley. They will always carry loving memories of him in their hearts. Pablo had served in the US Marine Corps from 1954-1958, last rank of Sergeant. He spent some of his service in Okinawa Japan. He worked for 27 years at the Sacramento Army Depot, as an Electronic Mechanic working mostly in communications. He worked on the Patriot Missile project in Germany and on Communications in Panama. He raised his family in the First Church of God in Sacramento. He recently was part of the Seniors Group at Antelope Road Christian Fellowship. It was his strong faith that sustained him through the loss of his son and wife. He had said that his spirit is ready to join them. He has always put family first and we will miss him greatly. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association
would be appreciated.