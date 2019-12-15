Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pablo Paul Aldrete. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Aldrete passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on November 24, 2019. Paul is forever missed by Lidia, his loving wife of 43 years; son Anthony (Christa); grandson Cruz; sisters Ofelia, Silvia and Martha; brothers Juan and Ignacio Aldrete Jr.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Ignacio and Ana Maria Aldrete, natives of San Julian, Jalisco. Retired from Defense Distribution Depot San Joaquin. A graduate of Elk Grove High School (1967), proud Vietnam Veteran of the US Army and loyal Oakland Raiders fan. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, the way he guided Lidia across the dance floor, and his love for his family and friends. Funeral mass will be held on December 20, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Sacramento, CA. at 11:00. Interment will be held on December 27, 2019 at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA. at 10:00.

