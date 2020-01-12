Palmer Nicolas Lee passed into God's loving arms very suddenly and unexpectedly on November 25, 2019. He was just 36 years of age Nicolas was born in 1983 in Sacramento, Ca to Dr Palmer Lee and Leslie Bouldin Lee. He is survived by his father, sister Alexandra as well as many family and friends. Nicolas attended Jesuit High School, graduating in 2001 and then went on to Princeton University where he graduated in 2005. A Celebration of Nicolas's life will be held at River City Christian, 10933 Progress Ct., Rancho Cordova, 95670 at 2 PM Sunday January 19th.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 12, 2020