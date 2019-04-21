Pamela Blair, 73, of Fair Oaks, CA unexpectedly passed away on Monday April 8th, surrounded by her family. A memorial to celebrate her life will be held at Life Point Church, 7736 Sunset Ave, Fair Oaks, CA, at 2:00 pm Sunday, April 28, 2019. Pamela is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband, Odell; children: Mark Peffley, Jamie Casho(Scott) Becker, John(Rosie) Peffley, Lance Blair, and Patty(Michael) Branton; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister Melissa(James) Rey.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Blair.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 21, 2019