Pamela Franke

November 10, 1957 - October 19, 2020

Carmichael, California - On Oct. 19th the world lost a beautiful, fiercely loving spirit. Pam, 62, passed away after a two year courageous battle with breast cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mickey and Richard Hanson. She is survived by her devoted husband of 42 years Dan, loving sons Derrick and Kevin, brother Rick (Dania) Hanson, and stepmother Lois Franke. She was a loving niece to Dorothy Livaich, Milt Uzelac, Ron (Ginny) Uzelac, and sister-in-law to Lin (John) Gorath. Pam was a loving aunt to Liz and Tom Hanson, Ari Terrell, Kendra and Adam (Allison) Smith, and inhabited a special place in the lives of her many cousins, Gary (Marianne) Livaich, Craig (Klaudija) Livaich, Ellen Uzelac, Barbie Uzelac, Jeff Uzelac, Christie (Paul) Vincent, Steve Uzelac, Eric Swanson and their families. Pam also enjoyed the closest of friendships with Emily Presnall and Karen Babcock. A lifelong resident of Sacramento, Pam graduated from Encina High School and Sacramento State University. After raising her two sons, she went on to guest teach for the San Juan Unified School District for 18 years where she was beloved by students and staff. Pam and Dan traveled extensively, often on cruises and usually with a host of boisterous family and friends in tow. She was peerless at pub trivia, loved Disneyland, games, champagne, and the Wizard of Oz. Her energy, generosity and devotion to family and friends will be missed by all who loved her - but the impact she had on them will be felt forever. Family and friends are invited to a socially-distanced outdoor service at East Lawn Cemetery, 4300 Folsom Blvd in Sacramento Friday, October 30th at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to Homeward Bound Golden Retriever Rescue, or, Wellness Within Cancer Support Services.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store