Pamela Jadine Fong Goto 1951 - 2019 - 67 Born the 3rd of 4 children to Hon Henry Fong and Betty Jane Dong. She grew up in Sacramento where she graduated from McClatchy High School, class of 1969, attended Sacramento City College and later cosmotology school, graduated and began her career as a beautician for 46 years. In 1979 she married Stephen Goto where they bought a home in the Greenhaven area of Sacramento. In 1987 Stephen's work with PG&E transferred them to Grover Beach, CA near San Luis Obispo where they worked, traveled, retired in 2017 and lived happily for 32 years. She is survived by brother Curtis Fong, sister Linda Tellez and brother Cranston Fong, nephew James Yokota (Catherine), nephew Mathew Fong, niece Erin Fong, niece Jennifer Nelson (Robert), niece Samantha Fong , grand nephew Asher Nelson, grand nephew Nathanial Yokota and husband of 40 years Stephen Goto. Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, July 14th at 1:00 PM at East Lawn Memorial Chapel, 4300 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95819
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 30, 2019