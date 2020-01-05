Pamela "Chuckie" Jones

Service Information
Herberger's Elk Grove Funeral Chapel
9101 Elk Grove Boulevard
Elk Grove, CA
95624
(916)-686-1888
In loving memory of Pamela "Chuckie" Jones. A beautiful Mother and Grandmother who passed away peacefully on Christmas morning 2019, at the age of 71. Chuckie was born in Potter County Texas on 8-14-1948 and was the oldest of 6. She died with her 2 sons present, one on each side of her bed, exactly the way she wanted to go. She continues to make her mark on this world with her remaining loved ones. She will be forever missed and cherished by them everyday. Those who choose to celebrate her life can attend her services at Herberger Funeral Chapel in Elk Grove on January 10th at 9 a.m.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 5, 2020
