Service Information
East Lawn Memorial Parks and Mortuaries
4300 Folsom Blvd.
Sacramento , CA 95819
(916)-732-2000
Celebration of Life
1:00 PM
East Lawn Memorial Parks and Mortuaries
4300 Folsom Blvd.
Sacramento , CA 95819

Pamela (Pam, Pammie, Pamo) succumbed to a courageous, hard fought 8 year battle with cancer on September 19, 2019 at UCD Medical Center. Hers was a life interrupted much too soon at the young age of 63. She died surrounded by her family who loved her dearly. Pam was born August 4, 1956 in Redding, CA. She attended Redding schools completing her High School education at Shasta. After High School she worked for Warehouse Records (cementing her love of music) and then moved into the beginning of her true vocation--helping people. Pam worked as a medial assistant before moving to Sacramento to attend Radiology Technician school. Pam was employed at UCD for 24 years specializing in mammography. She completed her career as the Associate Chief Technologist of Breast Imagining and was a highly valued employee. Her colleagues had great respect for her kindness, competence, dedication and her support of and compassion for patients. She participated in many charity walks for the the "cure". In 2010, one year before her own diagnosis, she trained for and completed the "Susan G. Komen 3-Day for the Cure" in the San Francisco Bay Area finishing the 60 mile journey with co-workers. She ended up with very sore feet but was thrilled to have been a part of supporting women battling breast cancer . Pam loved attending 1970's rock and CW concerts as well as NASCAR races in Sonoma which she attended every year for the past 23 years. She was an amusement park enthusiast - especially Disneyland, she loved all things ocean, traveling and attending every Oakland A's game that she could get to. Pam was an animal lover and always had a dog or two in her life. She was fun loving, had a generous heart, an adventuresome spirit and a wicked sense of humor. She will be missed by many. Most important in her life were her family and close friends. She is survived by her beloved family: husband Robert, her children Eric (Lisa) Ingebretsen, Ashley (Adam) Matheny, grandson Trevor Ingebretsen as well as her best buddy, Trish Foley. She is also survived by three older siblings, William Reuther (Susan), Edward Reuther (Kendal) and Nancy Zuckerman (Dan), her father-in-law, Dean Oiler, sister-in-law, Judy Osborne, brother-in-law, Jimmy Phelps and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Annalee Reuther and her mother-in-law Ruth Oiler. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation ( BCRF.org ) or to the in memory of Pam. Pam loved life and fought hard to stay with us and she was grateful for those who provided her with excellent medical care. To the Cancer Center at UCD and to her wonderful Oncologist, Dr. Kendra Hutchinson and her always helpful and caring staff of nurses and assistants, we thank you for giving Pam your loving care and encouragement throughout her battle with this terrible disease. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4300 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento in the Greenhouse which is located behind the Florist Shop. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

