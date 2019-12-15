Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Lillico Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Pam Brown, daughter of James Lillico, Jr. and Alice Knuepel Lillico Springer, passed away after combating mantle cell lymphoma for several years. She was raised in the Elk Grove/Franklin area outside Sacramento, CA. Some of her family had been in the farming community since the mid-1800s. She attended Franklin Grade School, graduated from Elk Grove High School, and started her career as a registered nurse at Sacramento County Hospital now UC Davis Medical Center. She also worked in New York, Caribou, Maine, and Portland, Oregon at OHSU, St. Vincent's Hospital, and finally retiring from the Multnomah Co. Health Dept., NE Clinic. She met her husband, Mark Brown, in Sacramento and they were married in 1970. After living in Maine for 3 years, they moved to Beaverton where they remained until her death. Her greatest source of pride and joy were her children: Derek (Los Angeles) and Deana (Boise). In retirement, Pam enjoyed researching genealogy and was able to locate a number of previously unknown living relatives including one in Scotland. Pam also enjoyed the Oregon Zoo. She volunteered as a Zoo Guide doing animal observations and answering guest questions. For a number of years, she also volunteered with Whale Watching Spoken Here to count the gray whales migrating along the Oregon coast and provide visitors with educational information. In life, Pam enjoyed time with close friends, a good laugh, sunshine, and her family. Survivors include her husband Mark, son Derek, daughter Deana, and her sister Bonnie Pesely (Mike), and her family Joelle Mendoza (Juan), Steve Pesely (Lynn), and Nick. At her request, there will be no service. Always a California girl at heart, her remains will be interred at the Franklin Cemetery near her childhood home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to any animal welfare organization of your choice, the Oregon Zoo, or just hug your loved ones."

Pam Brown, daughter of James Lillico, Jr. and Alice Knuepel Lillico Springer, passed away after combating mantle cell lymphoma for several years. She was raised in the Elk Grove/Franklin area outside Sacramento, CA. Some of her family had been in the farming community since the mid-1800s. She attended Franklin Grade School, graduated from Elk Grove High School, and started her career as a registered nurse at Sacramento County Hospital now UC Davis Medical Center. She also worked in New York, Caribou, Maine, and Portland, Oregon at OHSU, St. Vincent's Hospital, and finally retiring from the Multnomah Co. Health Dept., NE Clinic. She met her husband, Mark Brown, in Sacramento and they were married in 1970. After living in Maine for 3 years, they moved to Beaverton where they remained until her death. Her greatest source of pride and joy were her children: Derek (Los Angeles) and Deana (Boise). In retirement, Pam enjoyed researching genealogy and was able to locate a number of previously unknown living relatives including one in Scotland. Pam also enjoyed the Oregon Zoo. She volunteered as a Zoo Guide doing animal observations and answering guest questions. For a number of years, she also volunteered with Whale Watching Spoken Here to count the gray whales migrating along the Oregon coast and provide visitors with educational information. In life, Pam enjoyed time with close friends, a good laugh, sunshine, and her family. Survivors include her husband Mark, son Derek, daughter Deana, and her sister Bonnie Pesely (Mike), and her family Joelle Mendoza (Juan), Steve Pesely (Lynn), and Nick. At her request, there will be no service. Always a California girl at heart, her remains will be interred at the Franklin Cemetery near her childhood home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to any animal welfare organization of your choice, the Oregon Zoo, or just hug your loved ones." Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close