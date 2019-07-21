Pamela Anne Platz of Foresthill, CA passed away on July 3, 2019 at the age of 63. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Bruce Platz, their two daughters, Nicolette Platz-Aguila and Anna Platz, and four beloved grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, cooking, and most of all, spending time with family and friends. Pam will be greatly missed, but will live on through the incredible memories she helped make and the family traditions she created. A celebration of life will take place with a date yet to be determined.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 21, 2019