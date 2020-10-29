1/1
Pandora Adora Dot Beck
Pandora Adora Dot Beck
October 16, 2020
Sacramento, California - Pandora Adora Dot Beck passed away on October 16, 2020 at the age of 88. She was predeceased by her husband Alfred Charles Beck, parents Jessie and Edna Swanson, brothers Frank, Clyde and Clarence Swanson and son in law John McDowell. She is survived by her children, Cynthia, Alfred Jr, and Mitchell Beck and Patricia McDowell; her grandchildren Casandra (Marco) and Celene (Malcolm) and Samuel McDowell, her great grandchildren Nicholaus, Mia, Eliana, Ally, and Malik and her sisters Elberta Steagall and Gloria Wilds. Our family thanks Gabrielle McDaniel and her team from Saving Seniors for taking exceptional and loving care of our mother. Grave site service will be Nov 3, 2020 at 12:00 at St Marys Cemetery 6509 Fruitridge Rd. Sacramento. Reception after at house, masks required. 3909 Lasuen Dr Sacto.


Published in & from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St Marys Cemetery
