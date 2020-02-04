Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pandora "Paris" Powell-Chakroborty. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 507 Scott St. Folsom , CA 95630 (916)-985-2295 Send Flowers Obituary

Pandora (Paris) Powell-Chakroborty passed away on January 27, 2020 with the love of her life, Shyama by her bedside. Paris was born on June 18, 1959 in Norwalk, California to parents, Albert and Alice Powell. She graduated from Excelsior High School in Norwalk before doing her undergraduate studies at the University of California, Los Angeles. Subsequently, she attended Stanford University for her MBA and attended Harvard university for the Executive Management program. She spent most of her career as a senior executive of a major investment and financial company in Los Angeles before switching to be a tax associate as an Enrolled Agent to be close to Shyama and live in Folsom, Ca. Paris was the center of the whole universe, soul mate and love of Shyama's life. She was much loved by legions of her friends, her adoring grandkids, Barrett Michael and Ava Marie, and step children Marty (Elicia), and Tanie (Brandon). Paris and Shyama enjoyed life to the fullest. They travelled all around the world and built many happy memories together. She was an avid tennis player and ran a half marathon with her bestie, Sunanda. She was the kindest and most compassionate person anyone could ever meet. Paris was an avid reader and loved music. She was a passionate animal lover and at one time had 12 talking birds in her home aviary. Paris embraced the Bengali-Indian culture and participated in many Indian cultural and social events with Shyama. She traveled to India five times. She wore the Indian sarees immaculately. She enjoyed spicy Indian foods and learned to cook many Indian cuisines. Paris has finally decided to make her happy journey from the physical world to her new eternal home in heaven. She fought stage 4 lung cancer gallantly to extend her sojourn here on earth, but in the end God had a better plan and called her home. A new star, the brightest of all in the cosmos will now shine ever more brightly from now to eternity. The funeral and memorial service/reception has been planned as follows: Place: Miller Funeral Home, 507 Scott Street, Folsom, CA 95630, Tel: 916-985-2295 Time/Date: 12:00 PM, February 15, 2020

