Jr. Not being able to see you in person makes me sad - what makes me Happy is the many precious memories we shared in California, Las Vegas and Hawaii (Oahu, Maui, Big Island and Kauai)! You are an angel that will be shining over me. Thank You for being such a great brother and mentor. Till we meet again, rest in peace and give hugs to Mom, Dad, Lorraine, Jerry and the rest of our family.

Love you Forever, Judy

Judy Engkabo

Sister