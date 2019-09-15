Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pat English Zack. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Pat English Zack (nee) Clara Jane Bellingham died peacefully in her home on September 4, 2019 at the age of 90. She was surrounded by her children and loving caregivers. Clara grew up in Connecticut where her parents settled from England and Ireland. After graduating from Glastonbury High School, she joined the John Robert Powers Agency in New York City as a talented dancer and model soon finding herself a star in Las Vegas shows in the 1950s during the burgeoning boom of "the Strip", the Rat Pack and world class entertainment. She met her late husband, John Albert Zakrajsek "Zack" and settled to raise a family in Las Vegas before moving to the Sacramento Valley in 1973. Beyond her glamour and glory in show business, she was most proud of seeing their children thrive and grow. The three of them and their spouses survive her: Alison Zack Darrell & Philip F. Darrell of Stonington, CT, Kristina Zack & Robert Beretta of Santander, Spain, Marc Thomas Zakrajsek & Phyllis Zakrajsek of Sacramento, CA, and their next of kin, Jude Reyes, a devoted member of the family. We also wish to acknowledge her caregivers, Steffany and Imelda Barrera who made it possible for her to age in the enjoyment of her own home of 45 years in Sacramento, where she loved to entertain with family and friends. She volunteered for the Discovery Shop, and was an original, long-standing member of the Sacramento Valley MG Car Club. It was her choice to donate her body to the UC Davis Medical Center, and the memorial place of her rest will be in the Hillside Cemetery in East Hartford, CT near her mother, father, and her brother Thomas (and Margaret) Bellingham. Pat will be missed and fondly remembered by many. There will be a celebration of her life at a future date yet to be determined.

