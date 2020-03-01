Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrica Leigh Hamilton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born in San Antonio, Tx., Leigh attained her Master's in education and enjoyed being a school teacher. After Leigh married she became a stay at-home wife and mother. The marriage did not last, however her independent nature shined and she raised her children with great fortitude. Leigh's intellect and vivacious personality led to meeting the love of her life, Bob Hamilton. Unfortunately, their beautiful union was short lived as Bob became ill and passed. Leigh worked for, and eventually retired from Sacramento county after many years of service. She enjoyed gardening, dancing, animals and was a voracious reader. Leigh was blessed with many dear friendships and embraced being a mother and a doting grandmother. Leigh is survived by her only sibling Raymond Brown (Mary Helen), nieces and a nephew. Her children, Brian Crites and Shane Crites, grandchildren Connor Doyle and Caleigh Doyle. Leigh was gracious, generous and compassionate. With a quick wit and an always pleasant demeanor, she was a joy to be around and will forever be remembered and missed. Thank you to Bristol Hospice and Home Instead Senior Care, both of Sacramento. Their care and support were invaluable. A graveside service to be held Saturday March 7, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Lakeside Memorial Cemetery; Folsom, CA. A celebration gathering will take place at Leigh's Carmichael home immediately following at 1:30 p.m. For questions please call Shane (208) 608-2020. In honor of Leigh's passion of reading, we ask that in lieu of flowers a favorite book be donated to your local library.

