Patrice "Patti" Elaine Masi, of Reno, Nevada, passed away peacefully on Feb. 18, 2020 at the age of 64. She was born on September 16, 1955 in Augusta, GA to parents William and Bunnie Hillman. Patti will be loved and missed by her surviving husband of 20 years, Thomas Masi; sisters-in-laws: JoAnn Masi and Susan Masi and dog Sophie. No services will be held at this time. The family invites you to leave a condolence message on the memory wall at: www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 1, 2020