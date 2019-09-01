Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. Aratoli-Hamilton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Of Fair Oaks CA. passed away August 5, 2019 after battling a long term illness at the age of 87. Born February 3, 1932 in St. Louis Mo. to Walter Wolfner and Lucille Wolfner (Krieger), she moved to California in 1964 from Mobile Alabama, with her husband Anthony Aratoli and 5 children. An Active member of Northridge Country Club since the 1970's Pat was a very classy and gracious lady and fit right in. She was an avid golfer, bridge player and social butterfly and also loved to read. A parishioner at Devine Savior Catholic Church she attended mass every Sunday. Pat loved her family, friends and loved life. Predeceased by her loving husband Anthony Aratoli of 43 years, Robert Hamilton of 9 years, son's Kerry (Gary) and Daniel Aratoli and grandson Steven. She is survived by her loving daughter Kathryn Aratoli and Barbara Walters, Daughter in-law Sukilee (Sue) Aratoli, son Tony and grandchildren Kristin, Amanda, and Ryan. She will be dearly missed.

