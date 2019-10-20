Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. Fakkema. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

10/05/2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia Anne Fakkema announce her passing on October 5th, 2019 at the age of 91. Patricia was born in San Francisco on August 25th, 1928 to parents Stephen Joseph and Ann Roselyn McEvoy. Patricia resided in San Carlos with her Grandparents Ernst A. and Anna M. Richter and her beloved Aunt Erna (Dalla) Lieb. She remained in the San Carlos/Redwood City area before moving to St. Helena in 1973. She eventually moved to the Sacramento area and has made that her home for the past 40 years. Mom will be lovingly remembered by her children Linda, (Vern), Robin (Jeff), Bill (Charisse), Karen, and Jeff. She will also be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Timothy, Daniel, Kendall, Benjamin, Kyle, and Madeline. She was lovingly called Gigi by her great-grandchildren Christopher and Emily. Patricia, was also known as Patsy to numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins especially the Hosford, Kauscha, and Richter families. She will also be sadly missed by her "Music Circus Family". She had made so many wonderful friendships these past 20+ years. Patty enjoyed being with her family, whether it was attending her grandson's sporting events, watching celebrity golf tournaments, eating ice cream with Kendall at Lake Tahoe, watching Maddie in a play, or swimming with her Great grandchildren. She always had a smile on her face and loved life. We will all miss her dearly. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.

