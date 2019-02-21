A mighty woman of God leaves her caring sister, Thelma C. Hughes; companion, Lyle Seeband; niece, Starla Hughs; cousins, Martha (James), Lamy (Cheryl); devoted friends, Michael, Dorothy, Denise; and a host of other relatives and friends. Curtis Christian her brother who preceded her in death. Friends are welcome to attend her celebration of life on Friday, Feb 22, 2019, 11AM at St. Paul Baptist Church 2886, 14th Avenue. Interment Odd Fellows Lawn.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. Ingwersen.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 21, 2019