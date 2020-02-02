Patricia A. Lapointe (nee Gibbs) of Sacramento, California, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020. Pat was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on June 6, 1930, to "Cis" (Sara) and "Bill" (Courtney) Gibbs. In August 1949, she married the love of her life, Eddy Lapointe, who predeceased her in 2014. Pat is survived by her loving sister, Sheila Walters of Sacramento, CA, and her sister Terri Richmond of Gold Beach, OR. Her brothers Dan Gibbs (of Santa Clara, CA) and Kerry Gibbs (of White Rock, B.C.) predeceased her. Pat and Eddy are also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families. A Celebration of Life will be planned for this summer.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 2, 2020