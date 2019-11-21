Patricia McBride Donnelly passed away in her sleep in her home in Cottonwood, AZ. Patty is the beloved wife of Dennis Donnelly and daughter of Tom and Kathy McBride of Roseville. She was born at Roseville Hospital. She attended school in Roseville, including Dry Creek Elementary and Roseville and Oakmont High Schools where she was known for her fun and outgoing nature. Patty married Dennis Donnelly of Hazlet NJ in 1982. She and Dennis resided in Hazlet until April when they moved to Cottonwood. She is survived by her parents, husband and 2 sons, Dennis of Cottonwood and Rob of Hazlet NJ. She is sister to Phillip McBride of Roseville (Diane and nephews Jarrett and Ethan) and Paul McBride of San Leandro (Marcela), niece and cousin to many in Roseville, Arkansas and Texas and Dennis' family. Patty will be remembered by all for her beautiful smile and laugh and will be sorely missed. A memorial for Patty will be held on November 26th at the Church of Christ in Citrus Heights (7111 Mariposa Ave, Citrus Heights) at 11:00am. With a reception immediately following. Burial will be private to immediate family at Roseville City Cemetery prior to services.

