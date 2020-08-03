Patricia Allyn Mancano, 81, of Carmichael died at home on July 13. Mrs. Mancano was born on January 31, 1939 in Coronado, California to Lucia and Robert Archibald. She attended Coronado High School and then the University of California, Santa Barbara. She was married to the late John Michael Mancano. Mrs. Mancano retired from FedEx where she worked for 20 years. She enjoyed travelling, reading and needlework. She also was an avid tennis player and active in her local water fitness group. She also was a member of Clipped Wings, an association of former United Airlines flight attendants. She is survived by her four children, Matthew John Mancano (Linda), Vincent John Mancano (Elizabeth), Jennifer Anne Mancano and Joshua John Mancano (Angela) and her nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Margo Lee of Monroe, LA and Carla Grant of Virginia Beach, VA. Mrs. Mancano was preceded in death by her husband, John Mancano, her parents, and her sisters Sally Miller and Suzanne Collins. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Due to current circumstances, funeral services will be postponed. Her final resting place will be the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA alongside Chief.



