Pat was born in Hollywood, California on September 19, 1935 to Paul Sturdy and Zara Zunzich Sturdy. She passed away on June 21 from complications due to Alzheimer's Disease and COVID-19. Pat grew up in San Jose and San Francisco CA. When the family moved to Carmel, she attended Carmel High School for her first two years. The family then moved to Sacramento and Pat graduated from Sacramento High School. From there she attended UC Berkeley and graduated in 1957. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority, graduating in 1957. Pat was a member of the Women's Swim Team at Berkeley. It was there that she met Dan Beekler whom she married after graduation. Dan served two years in the army while Pat stayed with his parents in Santa Maria, CA where she taught Junior High School. After the army, Dan enrolled in Dental School at St. Louis University and Pat taught High school there until Dan graduated and became an Oral Surgeon. Their first child Zachary was born while living in St. Louis. The couple then moved to Dallas TX where their daughter Gretchen was born and after relocated to Victoria TX where Katherine was born and Dan began his private practice. Pat was active in the Junior League of Victoria and in various civic organizations. She loved playing bridge with her friends and could often be found playing tennis at the country club. Pat and Dan separated in 1978 and Pat moved with Gretchen and Kate to Marin County CA. Zack stayed behind with Dan to finish High School. Pat got her real estate license and began a highly successful career in residential real estate. In 1987 she met Dick D'Agostino on a blind date arranged by another agent in her office. They realized they were destined to meet when they found that they were born on the same date, three years apart, in Hollywood. Later they found out that Dick had grown up with two of Pat's Cousins in the 1930's in North Hollywood. Dick and Pat were married on January 1, 1990 in Nairobi, Republic of Kenya in East Africa. They enjoyed traveling to many places in this country and abroad, including rafting down the Colorado, a train trip through the Canadian Rockies, Italy, Machu Pichu and the Amazon in Peru, Egypt, Eastern Europe, China, Australia and New Zealand. Pat was an active person who enjoyed the outdoors, including hiking, backpacking, and whitewater rafting. One of her proudest achievements was climbing Half Dome in Yosemite. She also participated several times in the "Bay to Breakers" race in San Francisco. In 2011, Pat and Dick retired to Eskaton Village in Carmichael, a suburb of Sacramento. They had a lovely cottage which they shared with their miniature poodle Max. Pat thoroughly enjoyed retirement life at Eskaton where she and Dick made many wonderful friends. Pat immediately became active in committees and various exercise classes. She continued with her swimming several times a week. Pat and Dick enjoyed 30 wonderful years together. Pat was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Sturdy in 1995 and first husband Dan Beekler in 2012. She is survived by her husband Dick, her three children, four grandchildren, Kendall & Connor Davidson, Faith LaBarbera, and Eden Beekler; and by seven step-children, thirteen step-grandchildren, and one step- great grandchild. In addition, she leaves behind her three nieces Annie Van Heil, Linda Watson, and Lisa Kohlberg, nephew Richard Sturdy, and their families. Pat will always be remembered for her outgoing personality and her wonderful smile. Her zest for life and strong, independent spirit were evident to all who met her. Her friends and family would say she was loving, loyal, supportive, opinionated empathetic, and brave. She was loved by all who crossed her path. If you'd like to leave a comment for the family please go to https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/patricia-ann-sturdy-beekler-d-agostino/4081. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Alzheimer's Association or the Eskaton Village Carmichael Scholarship Fund. A Celebration of Life for Pat will be scheduled at Eskaton Village at a later date.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 28, 2020.