Patricia Ann Dillin passed away on February 2, 2019. She was born on March 30,1931 in Milwaukee, WI. Pat attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison where she earned her teaching degree. After college she moved to San Diego,CA where she was a second grade teacher. She met her husband on October 30,1954 and they were married April 2, 1955. They raised their family primarily in Carmichael, CA. Pat is survived by her husband, Hiram, children, Lauri Balbi (Kevin), Mark Dillin (Karen), Kim Blakeslee (Geoff), and Lisa Yount (Ivan), 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church on March 1st at 10:30 am followed by a reception.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 22, 2019