Patricia "Trish" Ann Hass passed away with her children by her side, following a long battle with brain cancer, on November 7 2019. Trish had a zest for life and loved being around friends and family. Her laugh could fill a room and she could always make you smile. She is survived by her children Anthony, Christopher and Ashley, brother Poco, and husband Robert. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Hope Foundation (https://thehopefoundation.org/). Private services to be held Saturday, December 7, 2019. For information please email [email protected]
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 24, 2019