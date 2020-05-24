Patricia Ann Lines
Patricia Ann Lines, 79, of Elk Grove passed away on April 29th due to complications from Histoplasmosis. A private funeral service was held on May 5th, at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Sacramento. A full service will be held once the world reopens, possibly on the anniversary of her death. Patricia was born in Louisville, KY on March 30, 1941. Preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Clifford, who passed on November 24, 2005. Pat was a devoted Catholic who loved working on her little farm, especially her garden. She always had eggs and vegetables to share with those she loved. She is survived by her sister Millie Umlor, her sons, Duane, Kevin, Ken, and Brian Lines, her daughter Anne Bailey, Eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Donations may be made in her memory to The Fruitridge Community Center.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 24, 2020.
