Passed away peacefully Monday, June 17, 2019, at the age of 93. She was born November 28, 1925, in Sacramento, CA. Preceded by her parents, James and Julia Walsh, her sisters, Noreen Higginson and Judy Harris, and her beloved husband, Tony. She is survived by her sons, James (Jerri) and Michael (Marti) Mello. Devoted grandmother to Jennifer (Kevin) Lovelace, Stacy (Scott) Wolfenberger, and Matthew (Brooke) Mello, and eight great-grandchildren. Patricia was a lifelong Sacramento native who loved her family more than anything. She will be missed for her passion of cooking, Irish personality and love of white wine. A rosary service followed by mass will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, at 10:00am at Our Lady of Assumption Church (5057 Cottage Way, Carmichael, CA 95608).
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 26, 2019