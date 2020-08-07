Patty Merwin, a force of nature, passed away from this life on 7/15/2020, at her home in Clarksburg, CA. She valiantly fought cancer for 17 years. Born March 24, 1939 in Binghamton, N.Y., to Mildred M (Cornell) Nikula and Julian H Nikula, she was the eldest of two daughters. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister and brother-in-law Phyllis and Rodney Raterink. She is survived by her husband Gregory K Merwin; son and daughter-in-law Jeffrey C and Lori M (Duncan) Merwin; daughter Elizabeth J Merwin; and grandchildren Samuel and Amy Merwin and Henry and Hansen Underwood. Patty attended U.C. Berkeley and she met Gregory, the love of her life (who was serving in the Army Corps of Engineers), at a Park Presidio Church youth meeting in San Francisco. Married in August 1959 they settled on the S.H. Merwin family farm in Clarksburg, CA and enjoyed nearly 61 years together. Patty's motto was "Worship God. Love your family. Bloom where you are planted." You might have known her as Grandma, a CIRBAGMS bridge player, Campfire Leader, Yolo Hospice companion / board member, Farm Bureau Woman, River Ringer, Fellowship officer, Den Mother, 60-year church choir alto, Aunt Patty, election official, church councilwoman, church moderator, garden clubber, you get the picture. Despite her full calendar of meetings, fundraising, event organizing, and choir practice, she managed family dinners together almost every night, and she read to her young children on road trips. She enjoyed accompanying Gregory on numerous roads less travelled, train trips, and backpacking. Memorial services are difficult to plan at this time. We sang in her memory at church on 7/19/2020, which is posted as part of the worship service at clarksburgcc.org
. Until we are able to safely meet, you are invited to join us in remembering her on her Patty Merwin Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Clarksburg Community Church or Yolo Hospice.