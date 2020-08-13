Patricia Ann Trudgen (Pat), age 86, of Sutter Creek, CA, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Jackson, CA. Pat was born in Petaluma, CA on July 4, 1934, a daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth (Cunningham) and Richard John Smith, Jr. As a Depression-Era baby in a devout Catholic family, she learned the value of hard work, accountability, and faith working on the family chicken ranch every day before and after school. She grew up convinced she was her parents' favorite since her father did not take the day off of work or light fireworks on her sister's birthday. She parlayed that confidence to graduate as Valedictorian of St. Vincent's High School in 1952, and she went on to earn the first Bachelor of Science degree in Statistics ever awarded at the University of California, Berkeley in 1956. She moved to Los Angeles to begin a career as a statistician for Tidewater Oil Company (later known as Getty Oil). While substituting on a company bowling team in 1959, she met Billthe love of her lifeand they married six months later. In 1966, she wrote and presented Statistically Analyzing Core Data for the Society of Petroleum Engineers of AIME, wherein she devised a statistical formula to predict the size, performance, and worth of potential hydrocarbon reservoirs. This groundbreaking article was later published in the Journal of Petroleum Technology, and is archived in the United States Library of Congress. Her approach remains the industry standard to this day. In 1969, she walked away from her position as the highest paid woman at Getty Oil in favor of motherhood when she and Bill brought home their first and only son, Robert. In 1981, the family moved to Bill's hometown of Sutter Creek, where his family had roots dating to 1852. Pat already knew many of Bill's childhood friends, and even had some fooled into thinking she was an Amador County native because (thanks to Bill) she mistakenly addressed many local married women by their maiden names. Pat had a wide range of talents and hobbies, including playing the piano, oil painting, upholstery, wood refinishing, needlepoint, crocheting, fishing, cooking, baking, traveling, playing bridge, baseball scorekeeping, and genealogy. But her focus was always on her son. She was always "Bobby's" harshest critic, strongest supporter, and biggest fan, remaining active in all of his activities. From PTA to Cub Scouts to sports to marching band, if a club needed a member or president, she was there. She single-handedly carried Bobby through all of his most complicated mathematics courses, and she tutored a great number of his friends as well. After 50 years of marriage, Bill sadly passed in 2010; but Pat remained active for several years, regularly playing bridge with her friends and going to watch Bobby play rec-league baseball or observe his court appearances (as an attorney, not a defendant). She loved the Giants and the Forty Niners, and she wasn't afraid to yell at the TV. Pat is survived by her son, Robert Trudgen of Sutter Creek, CA; sister, Marilyn Bridgman Laursen of Sonoma; nephew, Richard Bridgman; cousins, Jim (Jackie) Smith, Hoot (Linda) Smith, Walt (Kim) Smith, and countless relatives and friends. She was preceded by her beloved husband, William "Bill" Trudgen in 2010. She will forever be remembered for her steely grit, her bright smile, her infectious laugh, her razor- sharp wit, her self-deprecating sense of humor, and her boundless generosity and love. In light of COVID-19, there will be a private mass at St Katharine Drexel Parish, and interment at the Sutter Creek Catholic Cemetery; however, the family is hoping to have a public memorial service in 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to A-Pal, P.O. Box 190 Jackson, CA 95642 or UC Davis Foundation, 202 Cousteau Place Ste 185, Davis, CA 95618; in memo please write "School of medicine COVID-19 Research Fund." Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com
and signing the guest book.