Our mom slipped from this life in the quiet early morning of Veteran's Day. Her father was 55 and mother 42 when she was born in Pender, Nebraska. She grew up the youngest of three sisters. The kind of test-taker we envy, she graduated with honors from Iowa State University in 1956 with a BS in Home Economics. During the summers of 1953-1956, she worked in Yellowstone National Park as a cabin clerk. She met John Barry while working in Yellowstone, they married in 1956 and immediately moved to an army base in Maryland. In 1958 her husband was transferred to Virginia where their first daughter, Cynthia Shawn (Wilkinson) was born in 1959. Six months later they took a vacation back to Yellowstone only to leave right before the big 1959 earthquake struck. In 1960 and pregnant with their second child, they moved to Dugway Proving Grounds in UT, where Sandra Sue (Mills) was born overdue on a very hot summer day. In 1965 they moved to Salt Lake City, where she began teaching elementary school. While living in SLC the family restored a small cabin on a few miles outside of W. Yellowstone, and their love of Montana grew. It was during her teaching career that she realized her daughter Sandee had an undiagnosed learning disability and she tirelessly sought help, which led to Sandee's diagnosis of dyslexia and ADHD and the help She needed. In 1970 she found her lasting career in real estate. In 1976 the family moved to Davis, CA. Not long after their arrival in California she became one of the few women commercial real estate brokers in Sacramento and expanded into property management. She tirelessly fought and navigated her way around a male dominated working environment by being feisty and brutally honest. With the same fighting spirit, she won her battle with stage 4 breast cancer at 63 and never looked back. Just short of a 26-year marriage she left to live independently. She loved sitting on her porch looking out in the farming field appreciating the golden sunset vista. She worked into her 70's, until her map memory failed her, and she became confused while driving in a city she previously navigated so easily. She lived in assisted living for over seven years at Mercy McMahon Terrace on J Street. She loved living there-for once in her life she was able to relax and enjoy life's small gifts. She moved to Bozeman, MT, two months ago to be closer to her daughter, Sandee and four grandchildren. For ten years dementia slowly robbed her of her good and bad memories and in grace she forgot to worry. She was happy. We remember her best for her monetary generosity, for her love of entertaining-especially teaching her grandkids how to cook healthy and interesting meals while sipping wine. She had no qualms of correcting anyone's grammar, because, "Why wouldn't someone want to speak correctly?" She loved a good argument, dogs, the art of the southwest, her family, and the smell of a wet Montana morning. She disliked dishonest people, growing up poor, exercise, and cats. She is survived by her children Cynthia Wilkinson (Pete) of CA and Sandra Mills (John) of Bozeman; her grandchildren: Meredith Johnson (Wilkinson), Zachary Wilkinson, Taylor Wilkinson, Hayden Mills and two great-grandchildren all of Bozeman, and Thaddeus Wilkinson of CA. She is preceded in death by her sisters of CA, and her granddaughter Storey Mills of Bozeman. No services are planned, the family will honor and sprinkle her ashes in Yellowstone. In Pat's memory donations can be made to

