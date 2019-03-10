Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Anne Lennie. View Sign

It saddens us to announce the passing of Patricia Anne Lennie (n‚e Keck) on February 18th, 2019. A wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, she was born October 14th, 1949 in Monte Vista, CO, second daughter of Arthur and Helen Keck and raised on the family farm near Center, CO in the San Luis Valley, where she developed her lifelong love of nature and animals. Early on, Pat displayed a rare musical talent and was selected to represent her state playing alto saxophone in the US National High School Honor Band. She earned a degree in Music Education from the University of Nevada Reno, and while completing her teacher training would regularly play in local bands supporting many big names of the 60s. It was in Lake Tahoe that she met and married Dr. John Athole Lennie in June 1974. Pat was a long-time music teacher and educator. After working for the UC Jazz Ensemble in Berkeley, CA she and Athole moved to Carmichael. She spent over thirty years working in the San Juan Unified School District as a music teacher, elementary school educator, vice principal and principal. Pat was devoted to her students, and taught thousands of children until her retirement in 2013. Her time away from school was spent in her beloved garden, traveling to Scotland, and countless other adventures in places near and far. She is survived by her husband Athole, her children Sheena (Kyle), Andrew (Leonora), Heather (Dan), her grandchildren Campbell, Caden, and Nicholas, and her sister Anita (Ronnie), and niece Gwynne (John). She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. A celebration of life is scheduled for May 19th at 2:00 pm at Ancil Hoffman/Effie Yeaw Nature Center.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 10, 2019

